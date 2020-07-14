Odisha girls score over boys in class XII CBSE examination

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Girls outperformed boys in the Class XII examinations, the results of which were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday. While the pass out rate of girls was 93.66 pc, that of boys was 91.48. The overall pass percentage of Odisha was 92.39 pc, while Bhubaneswar region comprising Odisha, Chhattishgarh, and West Bengal, was 91.46 pc. Pass percentage of students of Chhattisgarh and West Bengal in the region was 87.75 pc and 93.90 pc respectively.

A total of 17,433 candidates, 10,189 boys and 7,244 girls, from Odisha had appeared the examination this year which was scrapped midway owing to coronavirus pandemic. As many as 16,106 students including 9,321 boys and 6,785 girls cleared the examination successfully. Students in a number of schools in the city performed exceptionally well. In Mother’s Public School, Atishma Aishwarya was the school topper in Science stream with 97.6 pc while Priyanshi Agarwal and Abhijee Pandab topped in Commerce and Humanities with 97. 6 and 97.8 pc respectively.

The average pass percentage of students in all three streams was above 90 pc. DAV-Pokhariput registered 100 pc with the school average of 89.17 pc. Disha Gaytri Nahak topped in the school by scoring 97 per cent. Four students in DAV Kalinga Nagar - Surysnata Panda, Anuesh Pattanaik, Md Atif Khan and Shrutidisha - jointly topped the list of meritorious students with 95.40 pc in the school. Similarly, Stitiprajna Sahoo with 98.6 pc topped the DAVChandrasekharpur, which posted an average of 90.48 pc in Science, 86.30 in Commerce and 85.48 pc in Humanities. Like DAV-Pokhariput, SAI International School and BJEM School also scored 100 pc results.

Sanskriti Pattnaik of Humanities stream of SAI, who scored 99.4 pc in best of five subjects and 98.8 pc in English, became the State and Region topper, school authorities claimed. KS Chetan of Science stream of BJEM topped the school with 96.6 pc. KIIT International School also excelled in all three streams with 30 pc students, scoring above 90 pc. Aman Patra of Science stream topped the school with 98 per cent. All students secured first division. The pass percentage of St Xavier’s High School in Kedargouri was 97.6 pc and U Vaishanavi secured highest 96 pc.

Shutdown shadow on Plus II evaluation

Bhubaneswar: The shutdown restrictions clamped in more than 20 districts to contain spread of Covid-19 is hampering evaluation of Plus II exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. Apart from the weekend shutdown of the State Government, the extended shutdown imposed by the district administrations time to time is affecting evaluation of answer sheets as the teachers assigned to carry out the exercise are facing problems in reaching the valuation centres. “I will urge the State Government to allow free movement of teachers to evaluation centres during the shutdown,” said the Minister, who has also decided to write to the district administrations in this regard. The Minister informed that results of annual High School Certificate (HSC) Exams 2020 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education is likely to be announced by July end.