STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha girls score over boys in class XII CBSE examination

Sanskriti of SAI International School topped in State, Bhubaneswar region

Published: 14th July 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination results out

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Girls outperformed boys in the Class XII examinations, the results of which were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday. While the pass out rate of girls was 93.66 pc, that of boys was 91.48. The overall pass percentage of Odisha was 92.39 pc, while Bhubaneswar region comprising Odisha, Chhattishgarh, and West Bengal, was 91.46 pc. Pass percentage of students of Chhattisgarh and West Bengal in the region was 87.75 pc and 93.90 pc respectively.

A total of 17,433 candidates, 10,189 boys and 7,244 girls, from Odisha had appeared the examination this year which was scrapped midway owing to coronavirus pandemic. As many as 16,106 students including 9,321 boys and 6,785 girls cleared the examination successfully. Students in a number of schools in the city performed exceptionally well. In Mother’s Public School, Atishma Aishwarya was the school topper in Science stream with 97.6 pc while Priyanshi Agarwal and Abhijee Pandab topped in Commerce and Humanities with 97. 6 and 97.8 pc respectively.

The average pass percentage of students in all three streams was above 90 pc. DAV-Pokhariput registered 100 pc with the school average of 89.17 pc. Disha Gaytri Nahak topped in the school by scoring 97 per cent. Four students in DAV Kalinga Nagar - Surysnata Panda, Anuesh Pattanaik, Md Atif Khan and Shrutidisha - jointly topped the list of meritorious students with 95.40 pc in the school. Similarly, Stitiprajna Sahoo with 98.6 pc topped the DAVChandrasekharpur, which posted an average of 90.48 pc in Science, 86.30 in Commerce and 85.48 pc in Humanities. Like DAV-Pokhariput, SAI International School and BJEM School also scored 100 pc results.

Sanskriti Pattnaik of Humanities stream of SAI, who scored 99.4 pc in best of five subjects and 98.8 pc in English, became the State and Region topper, school authorities claimed. KS Chetan of Science stream of BJEM topped the school with 96.6 pc. KIIT International School also excelled in all three streams with 30 pc students, scoring above 90 pc. Aman Patra of Science stream topped the school with 98 per cent. All students secured first division. The pass percentage of St Xavier’s High School in Kedargouri was 97.6 pc and U Vaishanavi secured highest 96 pc.

PASS PERCENTAGE

  • Passout rate of girls was 93.66 pc and that of boys was 91.48
  • Overall pass percentage of Odisha was 92.39 pc, while Bhubaneswar region comprising Odisha, Chhattishgarh and West Bengal, was 91.46 pc
  • A total 17,433 candidates, 10,189 boys and 7,244 girls, from Odisha had appeared the examination

Shutdown shadow on Plus II evaluation

Bhubaneswar: The shutdown restrictions clamped in more than 20 districts to contain spread of Covid-19 is hampering evaluation of Plus II exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. Apart from the weekend shutdown of the State Government, the extended shutdown imposed by the district administrations time to time is affecting evaluation of answer sheets as the teachers assigned to carry out the exercise are facing problems in reaching the valuation centres. “I will urge the State Government to allow free movement of teachers to evaluation centres during the shutdown,” said the Minister, who has also decided to write to the district administrations in this regard. The Minister informed that results of annual High School Certificate (HSC) Exams 2020 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education is likely to be announced by July end.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBSE exam result
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp