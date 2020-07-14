STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Record COVID-19 spike in Odisha's Koraput

Currently, 103 patients are admitted to Jeypore Covid hospital while 25 patients are undergoing treatment in Koraput.

Published: 14th July 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Frontline Workers

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Amid the burgeoning Covid-19 cases in Koraput, the district administration is now faced with the challenge of providing hospital beds to new patients. With Koraput reporting yet another biggest single-day spike of 50 positive cases on Monday, the two COVID hospitals in the district are likely to be filled up in next couple of days.

While the one at Jeypore has 150 beds, the other at Koraput has 200 beds. After the number of patients admitted to Jeypore Covid hospital crossed 100 on Sunday, the administration shifted the fresh cases to the Koraput facility and even appointed new staff at the hospital. However, with Monday’s spike, the administration has started searching for a new building in Koraput to accommodate the patients. Sources said the number of Covid-19 cases is likely to cross 1,000 in the district in next few days given the sudden surge in patients. Currently, 103 patients are admitted to Jeypore Covid hospital while 25 patients are undergoing treatment in Koraput.

CDMO Makaranda Behura said the administration is planning to set up a new Covid hospital soon to tackle the increasing patient load. Meanwhile, of the fresh 50 cases, one was reported from a temporary medical centre while 36 are locals. Following the detection of new cases, the administration declared some areas of Damanjodi, Koraput, Jeypore and Boipariguda as containment zones.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Koratpur covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp