Record COVID-19 spike in Odisha's Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Amid the burgeoning Covid-19 cases in Koraput, the district administration is now faced with the challenge of providing hospital beds to new patients. With Koraput reporting yet another biggest single-day spike of 50 positive cases on Monday, the two COVID hospitals in the district are likely to be filled up in next couple of days.

While the one at Jeypore has 150 beds, the other at Koraput has 200 beds. After the number of patients admitted to Jeypore Covid hospital crossed 100 on Sunday, the administration shifted the fresh cases to the Koraput facility and even appointed new staff at the hospital. However, with Monday’s spike, the administration has started searching for a new building in Koraput to accommodate the patients. Sources said the number of Covid-19 cases is likely to cross 1,000 in the district in next few days given the sudden surge in patients. Currently, 103 patients are admitted to Jeypore Covid hospital while 25 patients are undergoing treatment in Koraput.

CDMO Makaranda Behura said the administration is planning to set up a new Covid hospital soon to tackle the increasing patient load. Meanwhile, of the fresh 50 cases, one was reported from a temporary medical centre while 36 are locals. Following the detection of new cases, the administration declared some areas of Damanjodi, Koraput, Jeypore and Boipariguda as containment zones.