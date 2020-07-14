STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two hardcore Maoists lay down arms in Odisha's Malkangiri district

Kanna said the recent appeal by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and DGP Abhay to the militias for surrendering and joining the mainstream of society prompted him to lay down arms.

Published: 14th July 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kanna Madi and Lake Punem with SP Rishikesh D Khilari at the district police office

Kanna Madi and Lake Punem with SP Rishikesh D Khilari at the district police office

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Two hardcore Maoists including a woman cadre surrendered before SP Rishikesh D Khilari at the district police office here on Sunday. They are Kanna Madi, an area committee member of military platoon under the Malkangiri- Koraput-Visakhapatnam Border (MKVB) division of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) and Lake Punem, party member of military platoon under MKVB division of AOBSZC. A native of Sudhakonda village within Kalimela police limits, Kanna was carrying a reward of `4 lakh on his head. He had joined the CPI (Maoist)’s Kalimela Dalam in 2013 and was involved in 10 incidents including the murder of Tulsiram Behera of Chintalwada village and Jaga Madkami of Ramaguda in 2013, Gurumurthy Madhi of Telrai in 2015 and Soma Podiami of Santekguda in 2016.

Besides, he was also involved in an encounter with security forces in Silakota in 2013 and in carrying out an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at Bidarpakna in Papermetla in February this year. Similarly, Lake, a resident of Bhusan village in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh was carrying a reward of `2 lakh on her head. She had joined the Dakshin Bastar division of the banned CPI (Maoist) in April 2018 and was subsequently transferred to the cut-off area the same year. Lake was involved in the murder of Arju MLA KS Rao and former legislator Siveri Soma near Dungriguda mandal in Visakhapatnam district. Khilari said both of them were frustrated with the mindless killing of innocent people by Maoists.

“The recent opening of a police station in Jodamba in Swabhiman Anchal and setting up of BSF camps have demoralised the Maoists and paved way for development in the cut-off area,” he said. Lake was disillusioned with the activities of senior Maoist cadres (mostly from Andhra Pradesh). “The local tribal cadres are treated with contempt, denied promotion and used as foot soldiers. They are used during exchange of fire with security forces to facilitate the escape of senior cadres,” she said. Kanna said the recent appeal by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and DGP Abhay to the militias for surrendering and joining the mainstream of society prompted him to lay down arms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha maoist surrender maoiists
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp