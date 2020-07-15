STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16 officers transferred in IPS reshuffle

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IN a major reshuffle at the IPS level, the State Government on Tuesday transferred 16 senior officers. M Akhaya, a 1988 batch officer who returned from central deputation recently, was posted as Chairman and Managing Director of Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation limited (OSPH&WC). Hi s batch-mate Satyajit Mohanty, posted as Special Director General of Police (Intelligence) has been appointed as DG Fire Services and Commandant General, Home Guards.

Mohanty was earlier given additional charge of Fire Services in May this year. Lalita Das, posted as CMD of police housing corporation, has been appointed as ADG (Communication). Special Director (Intelligence) Radha Kishan Sharma has been posted as Director (Intelligence) while Soumendra Priyadarshi has been designated ADG Crime Branch. IG (Personnel) S Praveen Kumar has been appointed as IG (Law and Order) and Additional Commissioner of Police, Bhubanswar Anup Kumar Sahoo was posted as DIG (Intelligence). Puri SP Umashankar Dash has been posted as DCP of Bhubaneswar. Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh will replace Dash as Puri SP. Kandhamal SP Prateek Singh has been transferred and posted as Cuttack DCP and Nuapada SP Vinit Agrawal will take his current position.

Similarly, SP Vigilance Bhubaneswar division Sarthak Sarangi, has been appointed as SP CB while Gajapati SP Sarah Sharma has been transferred to the Vigilance Directorate. Effecting the change, the Government also posted Cuttack and Bhubaneswar Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath as Sundargarh SP in pace of Saumya Mishra. Mishra will be the new Traffic DCP of the Twin City. Deogarh SP Rahul Jain has been transferred as Nuapada SP. Odisha Police Service officer SC Jamadar, posted as AIG (Headquarters), has been appointed as Deogarh SP. Another OPS officer, Tapan Kumar Patnaik, posted as SP Crime Branch has been appointed as Gajapati SP.

