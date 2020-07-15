STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Naveen Patnaik focus on Covid hospital infrastructure

Set up more ICU beds with ventilators in dedicated hospitals, Naveen asks officials.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

BHUBANESWAR: AS Covid-19 cases continue to surge, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed his officials to ramp up infrastructure in dedicated Covid hospitals (DCHs) and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) so that more patients can be accommodated and treated. At a high-level meeting here on Tuesday, Naveen asked officials to conduct more tests and increase the strength of isolation and ICU beds with ventilators in Covid hospitals besides prioritising the deployment of human resources and dedicated ambulance services in hotspot districts.

Naveen urged district observers to regularly review the health infrastructure and be in touch with Covid warriors, resolve their issues, if any, on a priority basis and collect feedback from patients at Covid hospitals. Health officials have been instructed to deploy more lab technicians and increase the testing of samples from the current 6000 to 9000 per day with a focus on Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Sundargarh, Balasore and Gajapati districts where the infection is spreading fast following the return of migrants. Though the cases slowed down in districts like Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Puri and Balangir after initial spike, the count is steadily growing in Bargarh, Nayagarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj apart from the tribal dominated districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Kandhamal.

The Chief Minister also instructed all observers and district Collectors to ensure that the bodies of people succumbing to Covid- 19 are cremated with dignity. He stressed on expediting the process for setting up Covid care homes besides, training and capacity building of Covid warriors and Covid care committees for infection control. While five lakh sarpanchs, ASHA and anganwadi workers have been imparted training, it has been decided to engage 3.2 lakh migrants, who are being trained, as Covid volunteers. The CM spoke to an 81-yearold man from Kandhamal who had recovered from Covid-19 recently.

The survivor also expressed his gratitude to the district administration for extending care. “The person is a bright example of hope and courage for many coronavirus affected persons. I hope other patients will draw inspiration and come triumphant in their fight against the virus,” Naveen said. At the review, DGP Abhay informed that 6,919 persons have been prosecuted for violating mask and social distancing norms. While fine worth `4.5 crore has been collected for not wearing masks, `63 lakh collected for not adhering to social distancing norms, he added.

Review meet

3.2 lakh migrants, currently being trained, would be engaged as Covid volunteers

Health officials asked to deploy more lab technicians and increase sample testing from current 6,000 to 9,000 per day

Officials asked to expedite setting up of Covid care homes

