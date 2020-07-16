STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's SCB Medical College gets plasma bank boost as CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates it 

Odisha is the third State to start plasma therapy; it will be provided to people free of cost

Published: 16th July 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors and healthcare workers during the inauguration of Plasma Bank at SCB

Doctors and healthcare workers during the inauguration of Plasma Bank at SCB

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the COVID-19 plasma bank at the SCB Medical College in Cuttack for treatment of serious patients. Reiterating the State Government’s commitment to provide advanced medical care and treatment, the Chief Minister announced that plasma therapy will be made available free of cost to people of the State. Odisha has now joined a select club of states to have introduced convalescent plasma therapy for the treatment of serious COVID-19 patients. Odisha is the third besides Delhi and Maharashtra to have started the procedure.

The Chief Minister also assured that the Government is committed to provide highest standards of medical care and treatment to people. “No person in Odisha would be deprived of access to the latest medical technology. This is the solemn commitment of this Government,” he said. Appreciating the work of the frontline warriors, the Chief Minister said doctors and medical personnel are working hard to provide their best in serving the people in these difficult times. “We need to encourage and boost their morale,”he said. Naveen congratulated the four donors who volunteered to contribute their plasma and appealed to all eligible Covid survivors to come forward to donate plasma which will go a long way in the treatment of serious patients. Pankaj Kumar Behera, Chid Bhusan Panda, Manoj Kumar Baral and Abinash Rout were the first four plasma donors of Odisha.

Twelve more cured Covid patients including Salepur MLA Prasanta Behera have also come forward to join the mission and donate their plasma. While SCB Medical College will be the nodal agency for plasma therapy, the SUM Hospital, KIIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar and Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack would provide plasma the rapy treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SCB Medical College SCB Medical College plasma bank plasma bank
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp