STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ponzi business is financial terrorism: Odisha High Court

Justice Panigrahi stated that the firm not only criminally conspired and cheated the depositors but also lured them into the ponzi scheme with a rogue mindset.

Published: 16th July 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court

Odisha High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Expressing serious concern over allurement of susceptible investors through attractive schemes and making windfall gains, the Odisha High Court has compared the ponzi business to no less than money laundering. “The offence of money laundering is nothing but an act of financial terrorism that poses a serious threat only to the financial system of the country but also to the integrity and sovereignty of a nation.

The modus operandi adopted while transferring such prodigious sum of ill-gotten wealth with the singular intention of concealing the original source of funds and to project the tainted money as untainted ex facie constitute the offence of money laundering,” Justice SK Panigrahi stated while rejecting the bail petition of one of the accused persons connected with ponzi firm M/s Fine Indisales Pvt. Ltd.

Justice Panigrahi stated that the firm not only criminally conspired and cheated the depositors but also lured them into the ponzi scheme with a rogue mindset. “This sort of an economic demonology at the hands of the firm, its directors and shareholders has been instrumental in making a windfall gain of about `703 crore as revealed from their own records,” he observed. “The offences, such as this, are committed with a deliberate design with an eye on personal profit and often shown to be given scant regard for a sordid residuum left behind to be borne by the unfortunate starry-eyed petty investors.

The offenders often target the unsuspecting, rural and economically distressed populations of our State, who while hoping for a dreamy return, part with their hard-earned monies,’ Justice Panigrahi said. “The perpetrators of such deviant schemes promise utopia to their unsuspecting investors and are grossly unmindful of untold miseries of the faceless multitudes who are left high and dry and consigned to the flames of suffering,” the judge added in his 21-page judgment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha High Court Ponzi business money laundering
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp