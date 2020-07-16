Token delay, lockdown leaves Odisha farmers in lurch

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As many as 6,482 farmers in the district have not been able to sell their produce due to delay in token distribution and disruption in paddy procurement in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Sources said 37,952 farmers from the district had registered for sale of paddy this year. Of them, around 6,482 farmers with 4.23 lakh quintal paddy stock worth Rs 76.89 crore could not sell their produce as they were not issued the tokens on time. They have been forced to go for distress sale.

One such farmer, Pradip Naik said he had availed loan for cultivation and needs money for the ongoing Kharif season. He is now selling his produce for Rs 500-Rs 600 less than the minimum support price of Rs 1,815 per quintal. Civil Supplies Officer MC Mangraj said the procurement target for the district for 2019-20 kharif season was 18.49 lakh quintal. He said the procurement process continued till March 31 despite the lockdown and extending it is out of the district authorities’ purview.