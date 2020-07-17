Dutee Chand got Rs 4.09 crore assistance since 2015: Odisha government after sprinter's car post

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after sprinter Dutee Chand issued a clarification regarding her social media post on sale of her BMW car, the State Government on Thursday revealed that it has provided financial assistance of Rs 4.09 crore to her since 2015.

In a release, the Sports and Youth Services department stated that Dutee has been provided Rs 3 crore financial incentive for medals won at Asian Games 2018, Rs 30 lakh for training and financial support during 2015-19 and Rs 50 lakh for training support for Tokyo Olympics which was released in two installments.

The department also stated that Dutee has been given appointment as Group-A level officer in Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and is currently drawing gross salary of Rs 84,604 per month. It added that the OMC has provided Rs 29 lakh to Dutee for her training and financial incentives.