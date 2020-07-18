Man arrested for fake post on Mayurbhanj royal family in Odisha's Baripada

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Baripada town police on Friday arrested a person on charges of spreading fake news against the royal family of Mayurbhanj on social media.

In a Facebook post, Manoj Kumar Deo, a computer programmer at the office of Project Director, Watershed, had accused the royal family of flouting Covid-19 norms and claimed that many including BJP leader Prabind Chandra Bhanjdeo visited Belgadia palace on July 13 to pay their last respects to Rajmata Bharati Rajyalaxmi Bhanjdeo.

He made the accusation against the backdrop of one Chhotelal Mohanta who tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in Bankisole Covid Care hospital.Manoj claimed that Mohanta had visited the palace and must have come in contact with all the big shots, and added that former MLA of Moroda Assembly segment had returned from Kolkata after a long stay but was roaming freely.

Accusing the police and administration for not taking any action, he had appealed to quarantine all those who had visited the palace.A palace staff Anup Kumar Pattanayak filed a police case against him.