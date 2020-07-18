STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha govt to give Rs 50 lakh to kin of ASHA, Anganwadi workers who die of COVID-19 on duty

The next of the kin of Anganwadi worker will receive Rs  7,500 per month till the date she would have attained the age of 60 years had she survived.

ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has decided to pay an assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the next of the kin of the persons engaged by the government or any of its agencies in Covid-19 duty if they succumb to the disease.

As per a notification issued by the government, the spouse or next of kin of the deceased will get an assistance of Rs 50 lakh if any person engaged in Covid-19 duty by the state is not found eligible for insurance coverage under the guidelines set by the Centre.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena has asked all Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to prepare the list of such persons and communicate with the Health and Family Welfare department.

The state government has also decided to provide monthly pension to the family members of ASHA and Anganwadi workers (AWW), who succumb to Covid- 19 during duty. A proposal to this effect has been approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Health Minister Naba Kishore Das said the CM took the decision after interacting with ASHA and Anganwadi workers who are on duty.

The next of the kin of Anganwadi worker will receive Rs  7,500 per month till the date she would have attained the age of 60 years had she survived. Similarly, the spouse/next of kin of deceased ASHA will get Rs  5000 per month.

