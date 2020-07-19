STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha registers 10.7 per cent decline in maternal mortality rate

Odisha is among the six high performing states that have recorded significant decline in Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR).

Pregnant women

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha is among the six high performing states that have recorded a significant decline in Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR). The data generated during a two-year period and shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday indicated that the rate has declined from 168 per one lakh live births in 2015-17 to 150 in 2016-18.

Among the high MMR states, Rajasthan has shown the maximum decline followed by Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. The MMR in Odisha has declined by 18 points (10.7 per cent) against the national average of 9 points (7.3 pc). The decline in MMR in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh was 22 points (11.8 pc) and 19 points (8.7 pc) respectively.

Among the low MMR states, Telangana and Maharashtra have shown 13-point (17.1 pc) and nine-point (16.3 pc) reduction.  As per the Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin for 2016-18, the MMR decline in the State has been highest during the period. It had declined by 12 points during the previous two survey periods - SRS 2014-2016 and SRS 2015-2017. The MMR was 180 in 2014-2016.

Even as Odisha has fared better among the Empowered Action Group (EAG) states having the MMR average of 161, it stood above the national average of 113.  The major causes of maternal deaths include complications during delivery, postpartum infection and unsafe abortions. 

Although there has been a significant rise in institutional delivery, shifting of pregnant women to hospitals continues to be a herculean task in many inaccessible pockets as ambulance fails to reach due to lack of all weather road.  Health officials said focused strategy, maternity waiting homes in inaccessible areas to promote institutional delivery and financial assistance to mothers for coming to hospitals have helped in reducing MMR. “We have improved a lot in the last two years. Our constant endeavour is on to bring down the MMR to the targeted level,” said Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra.

