STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC to take up only urgent matters as 'normal functioning' to remain suspended till July 31

The district courts and subordinate courts and the tribunals located in the four districts and Rourkela shall remain closed till July 31.

Published: 20th July 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Normal functioning of the Orissa High Court and subordinate courts will remain suspended in four districts and one municipal corporation from Monday till July 31 in view of the extended lockdown order of the State Government to combat Covid-19.

However, the High Court shall have hearings restricted to extremely urgent matters during the period.
In a notification issued on Saturday, the Registrar General said, “Pursuant to the resolution of the Full Court of the High Court, it is hereby notified that the normal functioning of the Court as well as the district and subordinate courts and tribunals in Khurda, Ganjam, Cuttack and Jajpur districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation, shall continue to remain suspended till July 31.”

“During this period, the High Court shall have restricted functioning with limited number of judges by virtual mode as per the roaster assigned by the Chief Justice and take up only extremely urgent matters on advance memo of urgency,” the notification said.

“Further, the High Court premises till July 31 shall remain closed except for the minimal number of the authorised officers and staff for emergent duties. The Superintendents of different sections of the High Court shall depute minimal staff as per day to day requirement that may be determined by the Registrar (Judicial),” the notification stated.

The district courts and subordinate courts and the tribunals located in the four districts and Rourkela shall remain closed till July 31. However, the district judge or the Presiding Officers of the Tribunal may in his direction permit hearing of extremely urgent nature of cases, as far as practicable, on virtual mode, the notification further said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa High Court COVID 19 Odisha lockdown
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp