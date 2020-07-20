Orissa HC to take up only urgent matters as 'normal functioning' to remain suspended till July 31

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Normal functioning of the Orissa High Court and subordinate courts will remain suspended in four districts and one municipal corporation from Monday till July 31 in view of the extended lockdown order of the State Government to combat Covid-19.

However, the High Court shall have hearings restricted to extremely urgent matters during the period.

In a notification issued on Saturday, the Registrar General said, “Pursuant to the resolution of the Full Court of the High Court, it is hereby notified that the normal functioning of the Court as well as the district and subordinate courts and tribunals in Khurda, Ganjam, Cuttack and Jajpur districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation, shall continue to remain suspended till July 31.”

“During this period, the High Court shall have restricted functioning with limited number of judges by virtual mode as per the roaster assigned by the Chief Justice and take up only extremely urgent matters on advance memo of urgency,” the notification said.

“Further, the High Court premises till July 31 shall remain closed except for the minimal number of the authorised officers and staff for emergent duties. The Superintendents of different sections of the High Court shall depute minimal staff as per day to day requirement that may be determined by the Registrar (Judicial),” the notification stated.

The district courts and subordinate courts and the tribunals located in the four districts and Rourkela shall remain closed till July 31. However, the district judge or the Presiding Officers of the Tribunal may in his direction permit hearing of extremely urgent nature of cases, as far as practicable, on virtual mode, the notification further said.