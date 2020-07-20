Spotted: Locals rescue 'never seen before' yellow turtle in Odisha's Balasore

By Online Desk

Some species of turtles are said to live for over 100 years. But yet, not everyone is lucky enough to see these beautiful creatures.

Now in Odisha, an even more rare turtle was spotted!

Locals from Sujanpur village in Soro block of Balasore district, resuced a unique yellow colour turtle on Sunday.

The locals then called the Forest Department officials and handed over the turtle to them.

According to senior IFS officer Susanta Nanda the 'turtle most probably was an albino. One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh few years back.'

It also appeared to have pink eyes, a feature than indicates albinism, the IFS officer said sharing the pictures of this turtle on Twitter.

A rare yellow turtle was spotted & rescued in Balasore, Odisha yesterday.



Most probably it was an albino. One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh few years back. pic.twitter.com/ZHAN8bVccU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 20, 2020

Speaking about the rescued reptile, Bhanoomitra Acharya, Wildlife Warden, said that it was a unique find and he had never seen a specimen like this before.

"The whole shell and the body of the rescued turtle is yellow. This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this," Acharya said.

Last month, a rare species of Trionychidae turtle was caught by fishermen at Deuli Dam under the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

It was later released by the forest department in Deuli dam. Trionychidae turtles are softshell turtles, which are found in Africa, Asia, and North America.

(Inputs from ANI)