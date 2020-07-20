VIMSAR Burla's OPDs to remain closed for another week as several staff test COVID-19 positive 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: All outpatient departments (OPDs) and routine surgery at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMSAR), Burla will continue to remain closed for seven more days. A notice was issued on Sunday for extension of the closure period.

The move comes in the wake of several medical staff of VIMSAR testing positive for Covid-19. Now, the OPDs and routine surgery will remain suspended till July 26. However, casualty and emergency surgery will be allowed. Besides, referral and emergency cases will be admitted to VIMSAR.

As per the notice, VIMSAR premises will be sanitised. Police personnel will be deployed at the main gate of the hospital and only emergency patients and staff will be allowed to enter the premises. All entry points except the main entrance will also remain closed.

Earlier, authorities had closed OPDs and routine surgery for five days from July 15 to 19 to contain the virus spread. A PG student and a nurse, deployed at central intensive care unit (ICU), tested positive on July 13.

The next day, a doctor and another nurse of the Radiotherapy department were found infected. Till July 19, 20 healthcare staff including five doctors, 13 nurses, a radiographer and an attendant have tested positive in VIMSAR.

Director Lalit Meher said medical staff will attend all emergency cases. Not a single critical patient will be deprived of getting medical services during this period.