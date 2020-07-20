STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

VIMSAR Burla's OPDs to remain closed for another week as several staff test COVID-19 positive 

All outpatient departments and routine surgery at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences, Burla will continue to remain closed for seven more days.

Published: 20th July 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

VIMSAR Burla

VIMSAR Burla

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: All outpatient departments (OPDs) and routine surgery at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMSAR), Burla will continue to remain closed for seven more days. A notice was issued on Sunday for extension of the closure period.

The move comes in the wake of several medical staff of VIMSAR testing positive for Covid-19. Now, the OPDs and routine surgery will remain suspended till July 26. However, casualty and emergency surgery will be allowed. Besides, referral and emergency cases will be admitted to VIMSAR.

As per the notice, VIMSAR premises will be sanitised. Police personnel will be deployed at the main gate of the hospital and only emergency patients and staff will be allowed to enter the premises. All entry points except the main entrance will also remain closed.

Earlier, authorities had closed OPDs and routine surgery for five days from July 15 to 19 to contain the virus spread. A PG student and a nurse, deployed at central intensive care unit (ICU), tested positive on July 13.

The next day, a doctor and another nurse of the Radiotherapy department were found infected. Till July 19, 20 healthcare staff including five doctors, 13 nurses, a radiographer and an attendant have tested positive in VIMSAR.

Director Lalit Meher said medical staff will attend all emergency cases. Not a single critical patient will be deprived of getting medical services during this period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
VIMSAR COVID 19 VIMSAR Burla
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp