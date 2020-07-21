Cuttack reports 84 fresh COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As many as 84 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Cuttack district on Monday, taking the tally to 1,311. The new cases include highest 29 cases from Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), 27 from Badamba, 21 from Mahanga, three from Bentakar, two from Nischintakoili and one each from Kantapada and Athagarh areas.

The 29 cases detected in CMC include five from Shankarpur and Tanti Sahi, four from Mani Sahu Chhak, two each from Khannagar, Old Rausapatana and Kanika Square and one each from Kesharpur, Kaligali, Machhua Bazar, Santsahi, Haripur, Bhagatput, Gopalpur, Gandarpur and Naraj. Of the 27 cases in Badamba, seven have been reported from quarantine centres.

The rest, however, are local contact cases most of whom are symptomatic.