Elderly couple burnt to death in Odisha over suspicion of sorcery

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: An elderly couple was burnt to death in their sleep over suspicion of practising witchcraft in Nimaplli village within Kalinga Nagar police limits late on Sunday night.The deceased are Shaila Balumuch (64) and his wife Basanti (60). Police said the couple’s house was set ablaze by unidentified people.

However, Basanti’s brother-in-law Tipu Buliuli in his complaint filed at local police station alleged that the villagers torched the couple’s house with the intention to kill them while they were asleep. Shaila and Basanti were not in good terms with the villagers as the latter suspected them of practising sorcery.

After being informed by locals, police reached the spot on Monday and started investigation into the incident. SP CS Meena and Jajpur Road SDPO Chinmaya Prasad Nayak too visited the spot.

“Investigation into the matter is on. The circumstances under which the couple died are being ascertained. We are looking into the allegation that the couple was killed over sorcery suspicion,” Meena said and added a scientific team has been engaged in the probe.

This is the second such incident reported from the district. Last week, a 65-year-old woman was found murdered in Chatara village within Danagadi police limits. She too was suspected of practising sorcery.