Enrol for crop insurance, Odisha government urges farmers

Farmers who will not avail any crop loan and are willing to be covered under PMFBY can purchase insurance through banks, insurance companies or their  designated agents.

Image for representational purpose only (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: WITH only 10 days left for enrolment of farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for Kharif-2020 season, the State Government on Tuesday appealed them to get their names enrolled to protect themselves from financial loss due to crop failure or natural calamities.

Since the crop insurance scheme is voluntary, fields staff of the Agriculture and Cooperation departments will  encourage both loanee and non-loanee farmers to enrol their names under the scheme to avail insurance benefits.

Farmers willing to get enrolled under PMFBY are advised to contact  nearest banks, Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies, Common Service Centre (CSC), representatives of insurance companies or directly register online through the National Crop Insurance Portal (NCIP) and State Crop  Insurance Portal.

Farmers who will not avail any crop loan and are willing to be covered under PMFBY can purchase insurance through banks, insurance companies or their  designated agents.

The government has made enrolment free for all the farmers who only need to pay the premium amount. Farmers can get their food crops (cereals and oilseeds) insured at a minimal premium rate of 2 percent of sum insured, and commercial and horticulture crops at 5 percent of sum insured in Kharif -2020.

The remaining portion of the premium will be subsidised by the Centre and State government on 50:50 basis. The cut-off date for ongoing Kharif 2020 season is July 31, 2020. The progress of farmers enrolment under PMFBY was reviewed at a State level coordination committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here on Tuesday.

