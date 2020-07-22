STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Floating solar projects in Odisha by March 2022

Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra was present during the signing of agreement via video conferencing on Monday.

Published: 22nd July 2020 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The first phase of the much awaited ‘floating solar power projects’ in the State is likely to be commissioned by March 2022.The power projects to be taken up as part of a joint venture under Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks (UMREPPs) Scheme of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) will help the State in achieving the target of setting up 2200 MW solar and 550 MW non-solar renewable projects by 2022.

An estimated Rs 2500 crore will be invested for the projects. “The incubation period for conceiving each project would be around eight months including DPR preparation and award of work through EPC bidding with e-reverse auction process. Each of the projects would be completed within one and a half years,” said an Energy department official.

The present renewable energy installed capacity in the State is 362 MW solar and 77 MW non-solar. Gridco is further procuring 75 MW solar and 150 MW wind power from outside.

The State requires another 2000 MW solar capacity, including 1000 MW towards solar Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) and 1000 MW for non-solar RPO converted to solar, by end of this year to meet the RPO trajectory set by the MNRE.

Floating solar projects can be a game-changer in States like Odisha, where availability of large and contiguous patches of non-forest, non-agricultural, barren lands suitable for land based solar projects are limited.

The floating solar project has an inherent advantage of conservation of land and the related cost to acquire and maintain the site. Other advantages include, decrease of temperature related losses due to cooling effect and reduction of water evaporation.

“Installation of floating solar power plants over natural water resources will also reduce the evaporation loss thereby avoiding the loss of water. It will be helpful in providing food and energy security to the State,” said the officer.

A leading State PSU Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha Ltd (GEDCOL) has collaborated with NHPC Limited to explore, plan and develop techno-commercially feasible floating solar power projects with an installed capacity of 500 MW in a phased manner in various reservoirs in the State. Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra was present during the signing of agreement via video conferencing on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
floating solar projects Odisha Odisha
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp