CM Naveen Patnaik announces plasma bank at IGH of Rourkela

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced setting up of a plasma bank at the Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela.Announcing this after chairing a meeting of his Council of Ministers, Naveen said the hospital will provide plasma therapy for treatment of Covid-19 patients of Western Odisha districts.

Commending the role of Covid warriors of Sundargarh and Jajpur districts for the high recovery rate of Covid patients, the Chief Minister said the two districts have been allowed to use more funds from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Trust for better covid management.

“I appreciate the Jajpur district team for achieving a high recovery rate of 86.5 per cent. The situation is under control in spite of more than 26,000 migrants returning to the district,” he said.Naveen also appreciated administration of Sundargarh district where the recovery rate is 85 percent.

Sundargarh district which has already spent `20 crores from DMF for Covid management was allowed to spend an additional `15 crore in the next three months for strengthening of dedicated Covid hospital and Covid care centres (CCCs).He said the CCC in Rourkela will be expanded from 700 beds to 1700 beds capacity.

“I am glad to know that the district administration is working closely with corporates like RSP, NTPC, MCL and OCL for creating Covid Care Homes and Covid Care Centres,” he said.In Rourkela, the focus shall be on surveillance, door-to-door survey, testing and containment zones. Special attention will be given to slum areas and congested localities.

Similarly, Jajpur district has been allowed to utilise `13.5 crores from DMF in enhancing the Covid care system. Additional 250 beds will be operationalised in the CCC in Jajpur.

The Chief Minister has already sanctioned `5 crore each for the two districts from the Chief Minister Relief Fund. He appealed community organisations and corporates to join the fight against Covid-19 by setting up CCHs and CCCs in the two districts.