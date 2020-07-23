STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik announces plasma bank at IGH of Rourkela

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced setting up of a plasma bank at the Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela

Published: 23rd July 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced setting up of a plasma bank at the Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela.Announcing this after chairing a meeting of his Council of Ministers, Naveen said the hospital will provide plasma therapy for treatment of Covid-19 patients of Western Odisha districts.

Commending the role of Covid warriors of Sundargarh and Jajpur districts for the high recovery rate of Covid patients, the Chief Minister said the two districts have been allowed to use more funds from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Trust for better covid management.

“I appreciate the Jajpur district team for achieving a high recovery rate of 86.5 per cent. The situation is under control in spite of more than 26,000 migrants returning to the district,” he said.Naveen also appreciated administration of Sundargarh district where the recovery rate is 85 percent.

Sundargarh district which has already spent `20 crores from DMF for Covid management was allowed to spend an additional `15 crore in the next three months for strengthening of dedicated Covid hospital and Covid care centres (CCCs).He said the CCC in Rourkela will be expanded from 700 beds to 1700 beds capacity.

“I am glad to know that the district administration is working closely with corporates like RSP, NTPC, MCL and OCL for creating Covid Care Homes and Covid Care Centres,” he said.In Rourkela, the focus shall be on surveillance, door-to-door survey, testing and containment zones. Special attention will be given to slum areas and congested localities.

Similarly, Jajpur district has been allowed to utilise `13.5 crores from DMF in enhancing the Covid care system. Additional 250 beds will be operationalised in the CCC in Jajpur.

The Chief Minister has already sanctioned `5 crore each for the two districts from the Chief Minister Relief Fund. He appealed community organisations and corporates to join the fight against Covid-19 by setting up CCHs and CCCs in the two districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naveen patnaik Odisha rourkela Plasma bank
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Volunteers of NGO Helping Hands conduct a burial in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
This Bengaluru NGO is extending ‘Helping Hands’ to bury Covid-19 dead
For representational purposes
Tiktok's ban affects women from rural India, takes away basic income
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp