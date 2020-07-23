Steel City’s COVID-19 case load worry for Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A steady surge in local contact cases of Covid-19 in Rourkela has become a major worry for the district administration.On Wednesday, Sundargarh reported another 29 positive cases including 25 from Rourkela, three from Rajgangpur block and one from Sundargarh town.

A health worker in PPE suit collects swab

samples in Sundargarh I Express

Over the last three weeks, Rourkela has been flooded with positive cases, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, with a substantial chunk being local contacts cases spread across the city. So far, Rourkela has reported 474 out of the total 857 positive cases in Sundargarh.

Rourkela is under lockdown till July 31 to trace all persons with Covid-19 symptoms but timely tracking of the origin of infection among local cases continues to be a challenge.Sundargarh Collector Nihil Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday made surprise visits to various Covid cares centres including the one at BPUT and some Covid care homes of Rourkela, inspected swab collection points and interacted with Covid-19 management committee members on adherence to safety protocols.

To slowdown the spread of infection in rural pockets, the district administration has also been building capacities of self-help group members through ASHAs and angwanwadi workers with training on Covid-19 management, prevention and safety.

Similarly, for urban pockets, the municipality block resource trainers are imparting training to Ward and Urban Local Body officials. Bed strength has been augmented substantially, while intensive door-to-door surveillance and sensitisation are simultaneously underway.