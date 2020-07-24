Comorbidities no deterrence for this COVID-19 warrior as he risks himself on frontline duty

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Kailsah Chandra Parida knows he is putting his life at serious risk, yet he is on the frontline day in and day out to make others’ lives better in the face of the Covid pandemic.

The 58-year-old assistant teacher of Ambiki High School under Erasama block has been suffering from diabetes and blood pressure for 20 years, both considered grave comorbidity for the coronavirus disease. But despite his health issues, he has been discharging his duty, monitoring all four temporary medical camps (TMCs) in Ambiki panchayat.

Every day, he travelled about 50 km from Jagatsinghpur to Ambiki to supervise the TMCs. As the nodal officer, he maintains records, monitors compliance to Covid-19 rules and sensitises locals, anganwadi and ASHA workers on the importance of masks, gloves and safe distancing. “Though the task is challenging, I have not felt the burden as I had the support of the sarpanch and local health staff,” he says.

Going a step ahead, Parida has also found the opportunity to educate inmates in the TMCs, most of whom are either daily wage labourers or fishermen working in prawn gheries in Ambiki. He teaches them the importance of discipline and even narrates passages from the Bhagvad Gita and Ramayan.

Referring to Parida as “Guru”, sarpanch Saudamini Pradhan said he has played a crucial role in this crisis and has overseen the TMCs with unmatched sincerity. “Through his intervention, I have learnt how to manage TMCs, keep records and motivate inmates,” she said.

After being discharged of Covid duty last week, Parida is sensitising parents and guardians of the benefits of online education for their children. About 50 per cent of them do not prefer handing over cell phones to children for fear of misuse. But now, nearly 105 students in the panchayat have access to digital learning as their guardians give them smartphones while away at work, thanks to Parida’s efforts.

One guardian Purna Chandra Jena of Chaulia village said, “School conducts online classes between 10am and 12 noon for children but I get busy with fishing activities during this time. I used to take my cellphone along but after being convinced by Parida, I have left the it at home so that my daughter can attend the online classes.” Parida also conducts free classes for poor students specially those belonging to the SC/ST community. Most of his students are lecturers, clerks, bank and corporate employees. He spends five per cent of his salary for social service. Help Age, Odisha has awarded him for his management of Covid-19.