Coronavirus shadow on mask makers of Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, face masks have become a necessity. But the virus has hit traditional mask craft persons and dancers of the district.The district is home to around 50 mask craft persons and 100 dancers. The craftsmen, who make masks of various animals and demons, are facing a tough time due to a dip in demand.

Considered an ancient art form, mask craft has been associated with several festivals since times immemorial. Several artistes perform folk dance by wearing different types of masks during festivals and religious ceremonies in temples and marriages. Nrusingh Moharana (45) of Ichhapur village said the masks are made of bamboo, wood and cloth. “They are then covered with earth coloured paper and painted,” he said while giving final touches to a tiger mask at his house.

The masks are also used in religious ceremonies like ‘Ramleela’ and Krishnaleela’ and several mythological plays. “During my father’s days, around 30 families of my village used to make masks. Now the number has come down to 15,” Nrusingh said. Another craft person from Ichhapur, Maguni Moharana (70) said a large number of youths of the community have left the craft as it requires hard work and offers meagre returns. “It is either the elderly or the needy who are engaged in the profession. The virus is pushing the already vulnerable craft to the edge and the ban on religious ceremonies and marriage processions has added to our woes,” he said.

Noted researcher and member of Odisha Sahitya Akademi Dr Basudev Das said dancers wearing the masks move forward and backward to the tunes of instruments like ‘Dhola’ and ‘Mahuri’ with lyrics penned by local poets. “Such dance shows have a deep visual impact and help the artistes establish a direct rapport with the audience,” he said.