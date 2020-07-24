STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Assembly sealed till July 31 after staffers test positive for Covid-19

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro took the decision after five Assembly employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Published: 24th July 2020 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Assembly premises will remain shut till July 31 after some employees tested Covid-19 positive.

Announcing the decision, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro said that after MLA Sukanta Nayak was infected with Covid-19, swab samples of all employees were collected for testing. Out of them, five have tested positive, he said.

Nayak had attended a standing committee meeting of Assembly in the first week of July. However, all other MLAs, who attended the meeting, have tested negative.

Meanwhile, Polsara MLA Srikant Sahu has tested positive. With this, four MLAs have so far tested positive.

The State Forest Headquarters - Aranya Bhawan - has also been sealed temporarily for disinfection after two forest officials tested positive for Covid-19.

"A Divisional Forest Officer who tested positive three days ago had visited the headquarters after his new posting last week. Subsequently, another staffer from the office tested positive. To prevent the spread of the virus further, the office has been sealed temporarily. It is likely to be reopened after sanitisation on Monday," said a senior wildlife officer.

He said around eight to 10 officials and staffers, including some in the rank of Additional PCCF, have been put in home quarantine for coming in contact with the patients.

The issue has now put the forest officials a fix as the office work had already been affected after the government asked offices to work with half of their strength with all social distancing measures in place to keep the spread of the virus in check.

BMC officials dealing with the contact tracing of Covid patients couldn't be reached for their comments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Assembly Bhubaneswar coronavirus infected MLAs Odisha coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp