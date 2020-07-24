STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘Sole participant not legally entitled as auction beneficiary’

On January 28, 2020, the Court had issued an interim stay order on operation of the second auction notice for sale of ammonium sulphate.

Published: 24th July 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE Orissa High Court has ruled that an applicant in an auction case is not legally entitled to become the beneficiary when it is the only  participant in the public sale.

The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Debebrata Dash passed the order while dismissing the petition of one Maa Sarala Multipurpose Cooperative Limited challenging cancellation of an e-auction by Rourkela Steel Plant where it was single participant and inviting a second auction with multiple participants in December last year. On January 28, 2020, the Court had issued an interim stay order on operation of the second auction notice for sale of ammonium sulphate.

Dismissing the petition, the Court said the purpose of holding the auction was to provide a platform to maximum number of registered fertiliser dealers and give them the opportunity to purchase the fertilizer for their onward sale to farmers all over the State.

“However, being the sole participant in an auction does not bestow upon any entity, a public law entitlement in asserting the right of being so rewarded with”, the division bench ruled. The bench observed that it is not desirable or practicable for courts to review the thousands of auctions conducted by executive authorities every day. “Courts, therefore, are cognizant that often-a-times the private interest of a few can clash with public interest of the masses, and hence a requirement to demonstrate effect on ‘public interest’ has been evolved by the Court”, the bench said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa hc Odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp