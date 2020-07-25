STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bombing over containment tag in Puri village, four hurt

As many as four persons sustained injuries in the violence during which the warring villagers hurled country bombs and stones at each other.

PURI: Tension flared up in Nisibaunra village within Puri Sadar police limits on Friday after violent clash broke out between two groups of people over declaration of the area as a containment zone.

As many as four persons sustained injuries in the violence during which the warring villagers hurled country bombs and stones at each other. Nisibaunra was declared a containment zone on Thursday after a villager tested positive for Covid-19.

Puri SP Akhileswar Singh said a local of Nisibaunra had gone to nearby Gambhari village to visit his relatives on the day. However, residents of Gambhari did not allow him to enter their village since he came from a containment zone.

The person took offence to the refusal and returned to Nisibaunra. After reaching the village, he challenged the containment decision and started scolding other villagers for agreeing to the administration’s decision. This led to a clash between two groups. Singh said country bombs were freely used during the clash.

While the four injured have been hospitalised, police arrested 10 persons and detained another five in this connection. Sources said all menfolk of the entire village have fled apprehending police action.  

The SP said four platoons of police force have been deployed in the area and the situation is under control. Efforts are on to nab other accused involved in the violence.

Meanwhile, 30 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Puri on the day taking the tally to 496 in the district. Of the fresh cases, 17 are from Puri municipality area. So far, Puri town has reported the maximum 119 cases followed by Kanas 74 and Brahmagiri 65.

Of the total 496 Covid-19 cases in the district, 343 have recovered and 149 are active. Besides, two deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported from Puri.

