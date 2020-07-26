STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rape accused gets bail after marrying the survivor in Odisha

The Single Judge Bench of Justice SK Panigrahi allowed interim bail for a period of 30 days to Behera on June 2.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday granted bail to a rape accused, who while availing interim bail married the survivor. The accused, Gyanaranjan Behera, was arrested on February 13, 2020 in a POCSO case registered at Handapa police station.

The case is pending for trial in the Special POCSO Court, Angul. While Behera’s bail application was pending before the High Court, he had sought interim bail through his counsel for a period of two months to prepare and perform his marriage with the victim girl. 

He claimed that the victim girl is major by age as on date and both of them are ready to marry each other as per their custom and rituals with valid consent and blessings from their parents.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice SK Panigrahi allowed interim bail for a period of 30 days to Behera on June 2. Later, he surrendered and was in custody since July 6. 

When Behera’s bail petition came up before the Single Judge Bench of Bibhu Prasad Routray on Friday, his counsel submitted that during the period of his interim bail, he had married to the victim and she is now residing as the wife of the petitioner in his house. 

To that effect, an affidavit was also filed on his behalf. Considering the submission, Justice Routray directed that the petitioner be released on bail in the case on such terms and conditions to be fixed by the trial court.

