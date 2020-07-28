STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Avoid police stations, lodge grievances over phone: Odisha DGP Abhay

According to the circular, people may be allowed to visit the reception desk area of a police station which should be outside the main police station building.

Published: 28th July 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha DGP Abhay

Odisha DGP Abhay (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police has decided to strengthen phone-based grievance redressal system to ensure convenience and safety of people in view of the pandemic. In a recent circular to heads of all police establishments, DGP Abhay asked them to evolve safe work practices at police stations during public grievance redressal.

Abhay directed all district police headquarters to have a functional police control room for people to lodge their grievances and increase the number of personnel and phone lines in the facility depending on the workload.

District control rooms and police stations have been asked to publicise their phone numbers on Twitter and Facebook. Police stations were instructed to publicise their closed user group (CUG) phone numbers and email IDs. District SPs as well as Cuttack and Bhubaneswar DCPs have been asked to review functioning of phone based redressal system at police stations and district level.

According to the circular, people may be allowed to visit the reception desk area of a police station which should be outside the main police station building. If a reception centre or any other structure is available outside the main police station building, the same should be converted into a reception desk,” it stated.

In case, the facility is not available outside the police station, tents can be erected to set up the reception desk. Police stations have also been directed to install transparent screen or glass panels at the reception desk and set up intercom or an alternative mode for facilitating communication between police personnel and visitors. DIGs, SPs and SDPOs can receive grievances through telephone, email and posts.

NEW ARRANGEMENT

  • Phone numbers of police officers have to be displayed near gates of DIG, SP, SDPO offices
  • A letter box should be kept near the gate for public to drop their grievances there
  • People have to mention their phone numbers in the grievance letters or during calls
Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Police Odisha police phone
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp