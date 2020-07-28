Avoid police stations, lodge grievances over phone: Odisha DGP Abhay

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police has decided to strengthen phone-based grievance redressal system to ensure convenience and safety of people in view of the pandemic. In a recent circular to heads of all police establishments, DGP Abhay asked them to evolve safe work practices at police stations during public grievance redressal.

Abhay directed all district police headquarters to have a functional police control room for people to lodge their grievances and increase the number of personnel and phone lines in the facility depending on the workload.

District control rooms and police stations have been asked to publicise their phone numbers on Twitter and Facebook. Police stations were instructed to publicise their closed user group (CUG) phone numbers and email IDs. District SPs as well as Cuttack and Bhubaneswar DCPs have been asked to review functioning of phone based redressal system at police stations and district level.

According to the circular, people may be allowed to visit the reception desk area of a police station which should be outside the main police station building. If a reception centre or any other structure is available outside the main police station building, the same should be converted into a reception desk,” it stated.

In case, the facility is not available outside the police station, tents can be erected to set up the reception desk. Police stations have also been directed to install transparent screen or glass panels at the reception desk and set up intercom or an alternative mode for facilitating communication between police personnel and visitors. DIGs, SPs and SDPOs can receive grievances through telephone, email and posts.

