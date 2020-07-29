STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Eight tigers caught on camera at Similipal Tiger Reserve

Barking deer and giant squirrel were the most common species, while golden jackal, sloth bear and smooth-coated otter were rarest.

Published: 29th July 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Tigers

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eight tigers were captured by camera traps at Similipal, Odisha’s oldest and biggest tiger reserve (TR). The tiger density in the habitat is 1.02 per 100 square km, as per the detailed report of the 2018 all India tiger estimates released by the Centre on Tuesday.

Sources familiar with the census details say that during statistical analysis, number of individual tigers camera trapped could be higher. Compared to 2014 estimates, the number of unique tigers captured in camera traps is stated to be a little higher in 2018.

The report  released by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on the eve of Global Tigers Day stated that eight adult tigers including seven female and only one male, were identified at the Similipal TR.

The survey used 141 camera points in a model space of 847 sq km. Higher tiger density was observed in Upper Barahakamuda and Jenabil ranges having contiguous forest patches with grasslands and rugged terrain. Sambar was found to be the most abundant ungulate with a density of 11.24 per km.

The report observed that Similipal has potential to sustain higher tiger density and the consistently low number over the years calls for active management intervention to retain its genetically unique population.

“The tiger population, if increased, can then act as a source population to neighboring forest divisions of Keonjhar and Kuldiha,” it said adding that given the current small size of population, supplementation from Bandhavgarh tiger reserve must be considered to evade any extinction events.

The report found a lone tigress in Satkosia TR and another in Debrigarh Sanctuary (which is outside of TR and considered dead now). No tigers were captured in the camera trap sampling carried out in Keonjhar Wildlife Division, Khalasuni Wildlife Sanctuary, Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary and forest divisions of Sundargarh, Sunabeda, Rourkela, Bamra, Bargarh and Kalahandi. A total of 28 species of ungulates, carnivores, domestic animals, omnivores and galliformes were photo captured in the Tiger Reserve. Barking deer and giant squirrel were the most common species, while golden jackal, sloth bear and smooth-coated otter were rarest.

“Poaching is one of the biggest threats to the tiger reserve,” the report pointed out and called for ‘urgent and inclusive mitigation measures’ to ensure the perpetuity of the tiger population. From around 45 with a rough estimation of 37 to 53 in 2006, the number big cats in the State came down to 28 (estimated to be between 24 and 32) in 2014. The number continues to remain same over the last six years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tigers Similipal
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp