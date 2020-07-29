Geographical Indication tag sought for ‘Kendrapara Rasabali’

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Residents of the district have demanded Geographical Indication (GI) tag for ‘Kendrapara Rasabali’, a sweet which traces its origin to the 400-year-old Baldevjew temple here.

Rasabali is a fried flattened brown cheese cake soaked in thickened and sweetened milk. A large number of people in the district earn their livelihood by selling the lip-smacking delicacy and feel that the GI tag will lend it a distinct identity.

President of Kendrapara Rasabali Makers Association Sourchandra Sahoo said the sweet makers in a meeting on Monday decided to place a demand before the State Government to initiate steps for according GI tag to ‘Kendrapara Rasabali’. The tag will prevent misuse of the name to promote and sell similar sweets in the market.

Executive officer of Baldevjew temple Balabhadra Patri said, “Kendrapada’s Rasabali is not being marketed properly due to poor promotion and export facilities. A GI tag is used for a product originating from a definite geographical territory. If the Kendrapara Rasabali gets GI status, it can be differentiated from similar sweets.”

Noted researcher Dr Basudev Das said a team has been formed to prepare a dossier in support of the residents’ claim for GI tag for Kendrapara Rasabali. “After the dossier is ready, we will submit it to the State Government in support of our claim for the GI tag. After examining the dossier, the Government will send it to the office of Geographical Indications Registry in Chennai,” he said.

The GI certification establishes specific geographical origin and certifies certain unique qualities of a product. Last year, ‘Kandhamal Haldi’ and ‘Odisha Rasagola’ were bestowed the GI tag by Intellectual Property India, an organisation functioning under Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.