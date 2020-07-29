STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 78 per cent students clear Odisha State board Class X exams, girls outshine boys

Girls with a pass percentage of 81.89 per cent outperformed boys whose overall pass rate remained 77.8 per cent.

students, board exam results

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: More than 78 per cent students in Odisha have successfully cleared the Class X examinations, results of which were announced by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Wednesday.

Announcing the results, School and Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the pass percentage of the annual board examinations is 78.76 per cent which is six per cent higher than previous year’s pass percentage of 72.35 per cent.

The results of the Annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination - 2020 are available on BSE's official websites - bseodisha.nic.in and bseodisha.ac.in.

Candidates have also been allowed to access the results through SMS by typing OR01(Roll Number) and sending it to 5676750.

The matriculation results were declared two months late due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Around 5.34 lakh students had appeared the test out of which 4.21 lakh students have passed, the Minister said.

Pass Percentage of regular students remained 79.71 per cent, while ex-regular remained 57 per cent.

Girls with a pass percentage of 81.89 per cent outperformed boys whose overall pass rate remained 77.8 per cent.

According to BSE officials, a total 1,279 students were awarded A1 Grade, while 8,458 students secured A2 Grade. Similarly, 18,188 students got B1 and 32,328 got B2 grade. A total 49,153 students have been awarded Grade C, while 89,556 students have been put in Grade D and 2,23,195 students in Grade E.

While 100 pc students in 678 schools cleared the test, results were nil in 31 schools.

The matric examinations commenced on February 19 in 2,888 exam centres and ended on March 2. The evaluation process, however, was hampered due to the lockdown and restrictions imposed by the state government to check the spread of coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha state board results
