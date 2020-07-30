STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

16,000 prisoners released across Odisha amid COVID-19 scare

 In order to decongest jails in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, 16,789 prisoners including 150 convicts have been released by court orders between March 20 and July 28 in the State.

Published: 30th July 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  In order to decongest jails in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, 16,789 prisoners including 150 convicts have been released by court orders between March 20 and July 28 in the State. "As directed by the High Powered Committee, under-trial review committees of all the districts having District Judges, Magistrates, SPs, DLSA Secretary and Jail Superintendents as members had made recommendations to decongest the jails," said DG Prisons and Director Correctional Services Santosh Upadhyay.

On March 23, the Supreme Court had directed the states and UTs to constitute High Powered Committees to decide release of prisoners on interim bail or parole during the pandemic. The maximum number of 5,184 UTPs and 47 convicts were released from Berhampur Circle Jail followed by 3,697 UTPs and 19 convicts from Sambalpur, 3,434 UTPs and 31 convicts from Choudwar, 2,718 UTPs and 15 convicts from Baripada and 1,606 UTPs and 38 convicts from Koraput. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Berhampur Circle Jail COVID19 Coronavirus Odisha prisoners release
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp