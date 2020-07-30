Active COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The number of active cases crossed 10,000 mark in Odisha as recovery rate dropped from over 70 per cent (pc) to 65 per cent following the surge in new infections. The State is placed at 13th position in terms of active cases across the country.

Although Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Haryana have recorded more confirmed cases than Odisha, the State is way above the three as far as active infections are concerned. Active cases climbed up to 10,041 in the State as compared to 8,356 in Madhya Pradesh, 8,234 in Assam and 6,798 in Haryana.

Even as 878 patients recovered on Wednesday posting one of the biggest recoveries in recent times, as many as 1,068 new cases were detected from 28 districts in the last 24 hours taking the total confirmed cases to 29,175.

Death toll rose to 195 as six more COVID-19 patients died while undergoing treatment. While five among them including one each from Ganjam, Puri, Malkangiri, Kandhamal and Balasore who succumbed to coronavirus, a two-year-old girl from Bhadrak died due to congenital heart disease with cardiac failure.

The Health and Family Welfare department, however, attributed death of 159 patients to Covid-19 and the rest 36 to other underlying diseases. According to the Covid dashboard, Odisha is at 15th place in terms of confirmed cases and at 16th slot in death toll.

Of the 1,068 fresh cases, 663 were in quarantine and 406 local contacts. While maximum 245 persons were found to be positive in Ganjam and 194 in Khurda, 112 cases were detected from Sundargarh, 88 from Gajapati and 66 from Koraput.

So far, 29 patients in the State have been treated with convalescent plasma therapy. While five among them died despite the therapy and five recovered, condition of 15 is improving. Meanwhile, a team of neurosurgeons of Ashwini COVID hospital led by Dr Bimal Sahu and Dr Manas Nayak has successfully conducted an emergency life saving neurosurgery on a COVID positive patient.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra congratulated the team and informed that a medical student of SCB Medical College and Hospital who had recovered from Covid-19 donated plasma. She is the first woman plasma donor of the State, he added.

137 new cases in City

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital reported 137 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,502. BMC said 98 were reported from home quarantine while the remaining 39 were local cases. As many as 11 cases were reported from Unit-I slum while three cases were detected from MLA Colony slum.

96 in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The district on Wednesday registered 96 fresh cases taking the tally to 2,017. The new cases included highest 52 from CMC area, 33 from Athagarh, 8 from Adaspur, 2 from Bentakar and one from Salepur. The CMC on Wednesday declared Malgodown Behera Sahi containment zone.