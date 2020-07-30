Farmer's daughter from Odisha's Bargarh district secures 92 per cent in HSC exam

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Kamala Rohidas, the daughter of a marginal farmer from Grinjel in Sohela block has set an example for other girls by scoring 92 per cent marks in the HSC examinations, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Kamala, who has secured 20th rank in the district, is the only daughter and youngest of the three children of Gulapa Rohidas and his wife Bhagbati. While she was looking forward to study Science, the results have boosted her confidence of securing admission into a college of repute. "I am glad that my parens are elated with my results. Though they have never forced me to study, they were confident that I will score good marks in the examination," she said.

Kamala expressed her gratitude to her teachers, who she said cleared all her doubts patiently. "I could score well due to the support of my teachers. They had given me the liberty to pester them with questions anytime over phone," she said, adding her parents and two elder brothers also guided her whenever needed.

While Gulapa has studied up to Plus Two, one of Kamala’s brother has completed Plus Two in Arts and the eldest is pursuing B Tech at NIT, Rourkela.

Gulapa, who owns 2.5 acre land over which he has been cultivating paddy and green gram for than two decades, said he supports his daughter’s decision to study science. "However, we are yet to decide where we will send her for further studies," he said.

Meanwhile, with 89.37 per cent, Bargarh district has recorded the highest pass percentage in the State in the HSC examinations.

A total of 16,82 students from 318 schools in the district had appeared the examination this year of which 14,372 cleared it. While 61 students achieved A1 grade by securing more than 90 per cent, Anwesha Sahu and Prabin Kumar Sahu, of Saraswati Sishu Mandir have bagged first and second rank in the district by securing is 95.5 per cent marks each. The third rank was bagged by Anish K Tripathy of Panchayat High School who secured 94 per cent.

Similarly, Sambalpur district recorded a pass percentage of 80.47 per cent. Of the 10,927 students from 209 schools, who had appeared the examination, 8,793 passed. This apart, among other districts of the region, Deogarh recorded 80.22 per cent with 3,524 students out of 4393 examinees passing the examination, Jharsuguda 77.20 per cent and Nuapada 60.18 per cent.

85.85 per cent students pass in Sundargarh

ROURKELA/MALKANGIRI/BHAWANIPATNA: Sundargarh district recorded 85.85 pass percentage in the HSC examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education. District Education Officer Ranjan Giri said of the 23,040 students who appeared the examination, 19,815 passed.

In Malkangiri, Shilpi Bairagi, a student of Jagannathpally High School at MV-7 and Prahallad Nath of MV-79 High School emerged the district toppers. Both of them secured 540 marks out of 600. Similarly, Kalahandi district achieved 83.97 per cent pass percentage.

Of the 19,390 students who appeared the examination, 13,364 passed.Only one student, Sourav Kumar of KS Nodal High School, Habaspur secured A-1 grade with 90 per cent marks.

