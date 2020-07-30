Odisha: Karanjia NAC executive officer in Mayurbhanj lands in trouble over obscene video

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Executive officer of Karanjia NAC Bijay Krushna Nayak has landed in trouble after objectionable video clips showing him in a compromising position with a lady staff went viral on social media. The lady staff was engaged in the NAC office through an outsourcing agency.

Nayak, in the video, can be seen cozying up to her and stating how much he loved her. Besides, an audio clip in which the officer can be heard talking about gold ornaments worth Rs 90,000 and sarees worth Rs 10,000 he had bought for the lady has also surfaced.

Locals alleged that owing to the immoral act of the officer, women are wary of visiting the NAC office for official work. Terming Nayak as a drunkard, people also accused him of corruption. Meanwhile, Karanjia Sub-Collector Dukhabandhu Nayak said basing on the complaint filed by residents, a probe will be conducted and the report submitted to higher officials for action.