STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to see muted Independence Day celebrations amid COVID-19 outbreak

Live telecast of the event will be done through a common feed to reach out to people who are not able to attend or participate.

Published: 30th July 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

A tri colour flag being unfurled during the Independence Day celebrations. (File | EPS)

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Wednesday decided to observe the State-level Independence Day programme at the Exhibition Ground, Unit-III, in the presence of a limited number of people and Covid warriors while strictly adhering to safety protocols.

This was decided at a preparatory meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy. State honour shall be offered by the police personnel. The police band will perform the national anthem and troupe of three police forces will salute the National Flag and the chief guest. 

The decision to celebrate the Independence Day on August 15 in a subdued manner amid COVID-19 pandemic was done as per the advisory issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Live telecast of the event will be done through a common feed to reach out to people who are not able to attend or participate.

"In view of the spread of coronavirus, it is imperative to follow certain preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitisation, avoiding large congregations, protecting vulnerable persons and follow all guidelines related to COVID-19 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare while organising various programmes or activities for the Independence Day celebrations," stated the MHA letter issued recently to all states.

The ceremony should be held after 9 am and comprise of unfurling of the National Flag by the Chief Minister, playing of the National Anthem, presentation of Guard of Honour by the police including para-military Forces, home guards, NCC, Scouts, speech by the CM and singing of the National Anthem, the letter read.

It would also be appropriate that frontline workers like doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, are invited to the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Some persons cured from coronavirus infection may also be invited, the advisory said.

Similar protocols will be followed at districts, sub-divisional, block and panchayat headquarters level celebrations. Meanwhile, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has decided not to host the 'At Home' party at Raj Bhawan on the occasion of Independence Day due to the COVID crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Independence Day COVID19 Coronavirus I Day celebrations
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp