Odisha to see muted Independence Day celebrations amid COVID-19 outbreak

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Wednesday decided to observe the State-level Independence Day programme at the Exhibition Ground, Unit-III, in the presence of a limited number of people and Covid warriors while strictly adhering to safety protocols.

This was decided at a preparatory meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy. State honour shall be offered by the police personnel. The police band will perform the national anthem and troupe of three police forces will salute the National Flag and the chief guest.

The decision to celebrate the Independence Day on August 15 in a subdued manner amid COVID-19 pandemic was done as per the advisory issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Live telecast of the event will be done through a common feed to reach out to people who are not able to attend or participate.

"In view of the spread of coronavirus, it is imperative to follow certain preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitisation, avoiding large congregations, protecting vulnerable persons and follow all guidelines related to COVID-19 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare while organising various programmes or activities for the Independence Day celebrations," stated the MHA letter issued recently to all states.

The ceremony should be held after 9 am and comprise of unfurling of the National Flag by the Chief Minister, playing of the National Anthem, presentation of Guard of Honour by the police including para-military Forces, home guards, NCC, Scouts, speech by the CM and singing of the National Anthem, the letter read.

It would also be appropriate that frontline workers like doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, are invited to the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Some persons cured from coronavirus infection may also be invited, the advisory said.

Similar protocols will be followed at districts, sub-divisional, block and panchayat headquarters level celebrations. Meanwhile, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has decided not to host the 'At Home' party at Raj Bhawan on the occasion of Independence Day due to the COVID crisis.