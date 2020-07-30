Residents of Odisha's Paradip seek shifting of L&T isolation centre

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Residents of Udaya Vihar in Paradip Municipality on Wednesday staged a road blockade demanding to shift a labourers’ colony and two isolation centres of L&T from the area. The construction firm, engaged as a contract agency of Paradip Refinery of IOCL has set up two isolation centres and accommodated several workers from outside the State in a colony in the locality.

The company has been accused of violating guidelines of bringing in the workers from other states without informing the authorities. President of Udaya Vihar Residents Welfare Association Sriram Chandra Sahoo said L&T has been violating COVID-19 guidelines yet no action has been taken against the company. The district administration had clamped section 144 of CrPC in Bagadia and Abhyachandpur villages where a few contract workers brought in by the firm from other states are staying.