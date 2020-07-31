STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Four-day shutdown in Malkangiri towns

The shutdown is needed to contain the virus spread and carry out effective contact tracing.

Published: 31st July 2020 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 07:32 AM

lockdown

Representational Image. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In view of the surging Covid-19 cases, the district administration declared a four-day shutdown in Malkangiri and Balimela towns on Thursday.

Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal said the decision was taken in wake of the steady rise in positive cases in both the towns. The shutdown is needed to contain the virus spread and carry out effective contact tracing.

The shutdown will remain in force till August 2. Meanwhile, Chitrakonda police station and panchayat was declared a containment zone after six frontline warriors were among the 65 new positive cases reported from the district on the day. Of the fresh cases, the highest 35 were detected in Malkangiri town. While 31 were contacts of previous cases, two were referred from flu and fever clinic and as many identified during household survey. The remaining cases were reported from Mathili (14), Chitrakonda (6), Balimela NAC (5), Khairput (2) and Kalimela (3).

Malkangiri has so far reported 510 Covid-19 cases of which 330 have recovered. The district has reported two deaths

Comments

