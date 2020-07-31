BJP fixes Ganjam Covid fatality blame on BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS Ganjam continues to be the Covid-19 epicenter reporting maximum deaths, the State BJP on Thursday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to seek urgent assistance of the Central Government to fight the pandemic. Writing to the Chief Minister, State BJP vice-president Bhrugu Baxipatra said the worsening situation in Delhi and Maharastra was brought under control only after the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “I request you with folded hands to seek Centre’s help to fix the problem and and curb the spread of coronavirus in the district as the situation is beyond the control of the State Government,” Baxipatra said. He said the rising Covid cases and loss of life clearly demonstrated that the district administration has utterly failed to manage the situation.

The situation remains grim despite deployment of additional doctors and officers to handle the situation. Dubbing Ganjam as the labour capital of State’s economy, the BJP leader said though maximum number of the elected representatives of the district belong to BJD, none of them are visible at the field level when the panic stricken people need them the most. The BJP has been fully cooperating with the State Government in its fight against coronavirus. But the district administration is neither involving leaders of political parties, intellectuals, social and voluntary organisations nor taking their advice. Attacking the Government on crumbling health infrastructure, the BJP leaders said situation in the district is slipping out of the hand of the administration.