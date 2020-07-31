STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha case growth faster than high burden states

With an average of 1,291 cases a day in last nine days, Odisha is among the nine states that have been witnessing faster growth.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After hovering at 16 per cent (pc), the daily sample positivity rate dropped below 10 pc in Odisha for the second consecutive day though the daily case growth is faster than other high burden states. The daily caseload crossed 1000 mark on July 21 and since then, at least 11,621 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the State. With an average of 1,291 cases a day in last nine days, Odisha is among the nine states that have been witnessing faster growth.

Other states having faster growth include Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand whereas Delhi, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam and Maharashtra have reported lower growth rates. The growth of infection was so fast in Odisha that the last 10,000 cases were registered within a week. While it took 113 days for the first 10,000 cases, the next 10,000 cases were recorded in 16 days. The daily positivity rate was 16.11 pc on July 26 when 1,503 cases were found from 9,327 samples with Ganjam contributing 491 cases. It came down to 13.33 pc on July 27 with 1,215 cases from 9,113 samples.

Meanwhile, 1,203 new cases were detected from 28 districts in the last 24 hours pushing the tally past 30,000 mark. Death toll touched 205 after 10 more positive patients succumbed. On the positive side, 807 patients recovered taking the total recoveries to 19,746. The active cases now stand at 10,427.

NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
