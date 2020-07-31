STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Plea in Orissa HC seeks recognition for same-sex relationship

Petitioner alleged her partner was abducted by her family members for marriage; Court asks Jajpur SP to ascertain wishes of the woman

Published: 31st July 2020 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Orissa High Court has decided to consider a case of a same sex relationship between two women and directed police to ensure that they cannot be married off by their families against their will. A 24-year-old woman has approached the Court with the grievance that her partner has been forcibly taken away by her mother and uncle. Both had been in a live-in relationship. Family members of the girl are going to forcibly arrange her marriage with someone else, the petitioner said while seeking the Court’s intervention.

Terming the petition “unusual”, the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Pramath Patnaik passed an interim order directing the Superintendent of Police, Jajpur to ascertain wishes of the woman, who according to the petitioner is her partner, whether she wants to stay with her or not. Police should also ensure that her marriage shall not be solemnised against her will. The Court issued notices to Jajpur SP, IIC of Khandagiri, IIC of Bari, the partner’s mother and uncle and fixed August 10 as next date of hearing on the matter.

During hearing through video conferencing, it was claimed by the petitioner’s counsel that both women were major and had been enjoying a consensual relationship since 2017. They were studying together in the same school and college. After finishing their studies, the petitioner got a private job at Bhubaneswar and was staying there. The counsel claimed that both of them fell in love with each other in the year 2011 and decided to stay together. A joint affidavit on March 17, 2020 submitted before the Court indicated that both had sworn before the Executive Magistrate, Bhubaneswar, declaring that they were staying together in their live-in relationship.

It was further submitted that the petitioner made a complaint of abduction of her partner to the IIC, Khandagiri police station, Bhubaneswar and also earlier made a report to the IIC, Bari police station, Jajpur. But the police authorities have not taken any action. It was also contended that the Supreme Court had held that self-determination of gender is an integral part of personal autonomy and self-expression and falls within the realm of personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. In the judgment, the SC gave weightage to follow the psyche of the person in determining sex and gender and prefer the ‘psychological test’ instead of ‘biological test’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
same sex relationship Orissa high court Sexual Minorities
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp