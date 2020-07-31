Odisha Police, bank tie up to fight cyber crime

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Jharsuguda police has tied up with various banks in the district to create awareness among citizens on cyber crime during lockdown.

Even as financial institutions send SMSes to their customers urging them not to share one time passwords, debit card numbers and pin, the State Bank of India (SBI) has started calling its customers in the district to create awareness on cyber fraud. SP Rahul PR said he had discussed the issue with officers of banks recently. The police are of the opinion than calls by banks to customers will have a lasting impact on the latter and it will prevent them from sharing confidential account related information with anyone.

Rahul said SBI has already started making calls to customers and talks are on with other banks to create awareness on cyber crime in a similar manner. “As per the convenience of customers, the banks are interacting in Odia, Hindi and local dialect (Sambalpuri) with them,” he said.

Apart from SBI, Bank of India and Indian Bank have started an awareness drive on cyber fraud using megaphones at public places across the district.