Now, get native mango varieties at your doorstep

CUTTACK: The State-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) on Saturday launched ‘Gaon Amba Pasara’ to promote indigenous mango varieties among urban consumers here.

Under the initiative, freshly harvested mangoes will be delivered at the doorstep of people with reasonable price and it will continue till June 20. The ORMAS has roped in three producers groups (PGs) and two self-help groups (SHGs) for procurement and marketing of mangoes.

While two stalls have been opened in CDA - one at CMC Market Complex near Markat Nagar police station and another at Krushak Bazaar Square, three vehicles have been engaged for delivery of fresh mangoes under the supervision of Joint CEO of ORMAS Bipin Rout. The stalls will remain open from 9 am to 6 pm adhering to social distancing norms.

Mainly four varieties of mangoes like Banganapalli, Amarapalli, Dussehri and Mallika produced by 55 farmers of Dhenkanal and Narasinghpur block of Cuttack are available in the stalls. Instead of applying harmful chemicals, hot water treatment has been given for better quality and shelf-life of mangoes, informed Rout.

“The main objective of the initiative is to provide the PGs and SHGs a platform with competitive advantage by adding value to their products. A direct connect of the farmers to the market will help them earn right price for their mangoes during this Covid-19 pandemic. It will also check interference of middlemen,” said Rout.

As many as 117 households, who have been involved in mango farming, including plantation, plucking, grading, washing and transportation, will be able to achieve gainful employment along with incremental income through ‘Gaon Amba Pasara’, he added.

The initiative was launched under the guidance of Project Director of DRDA Abdaal M Akthar and Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Ananya Das.