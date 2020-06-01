STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Now, get native mango varieties at your doorstep

A direct connect of the farmers to the market will help them earn right price for their mangoes during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 01st June 2020 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das handing over mango cartons to customers I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) on Saturday launched ‘Gaon Amba Pasara’ to promote indigenous mango varieties among urban consumers here.  
Under the initiative, freshly harvested mangoes will be delivered at the doorstep of people with reasonable price and it will continue till June 20. The ORMAS has roped in three producers groups (PGs) and two self-help groups (SHGs) for procurement and marketing of mangoes. 

While two stalls have been opened in CDA - one at CMC Market Complex near Markat Nagar police station and another at Krushak Bazaar Square, three vehicles have been engaged for delivery of fresh mangoes under the supervision of Joint CEO of ORMAS Bipin Rout. The stalls will remain open from 9 am to 6 pm adhering to social distancing norms.

Mainly four varieties of mangoes like Banganapalli, Amarapalli, Dussehri and Mallika produced by 55 farmers of Dhenkanal and Narasinghpur block of Cuttack are available in the stalls. Instead of applying harmful chemicals, hot water treatment has been given for better quality and shelf-life of mangoes, informed Rout. 

“The main objective of the initiative is to provide the PGs and SHGs a platform with competitive advantage by adding value to their products. A direct connect of the farmers to the market will help them earn right price for their mangoes during this Covid-19 pandemic. It will also check interference of middlemen,” said Rout.

As many as 117 households, who have been involved in mango farming, including plantation, plucking, grading, washing and transportation, will be able to achieve gainful employment along with incremental income through ‘Gaon Amba Pasara’, he added. 

The initiative was launched under the guidance of Project Director of DRDA Abdaal M Akthar and Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Ananya Das.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp