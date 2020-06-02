STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19 lockdown: Huge arrival of migrants in Rourkela has officials in tizzy

A Shramik Special train from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu arrived here with more than double the anticipated passengers on Monday.

Published: 02nd June 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Violating social distancing norms people busy watching their mobile phones near a closed shopping mall at Unit-2 market in Bhubaneswar on Monday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The crisis handling skills of officials of the district administration and Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) were put to test as a Shramik Special train from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu arrived here with more than double the anticipated passengers on Monday.

The train, with stoppages at Rayagada, Balangir, Sambalpur and Rourkela brought in 699 migrants including a few women.

As the officials had not expected such huge rush at the railway station, they hurriedly made arrangements for screening, food and transportation of the passengers. While 72 of the migrants, who arrived in the train were from Sundargarh district, 617 were from other districts of the State and two each from West Bengal and Bihar.

RMC Commissioner and nodal officer for Covid-19 Dibyajyoti Parida said the workers were sent to their respective destinations by buses. The natives of Bihar were dropped at Birmitrapur border while the ones from West Bengal were sent to Mayurbhanj district on a bus. He said none of them had any symptom of coronavirus.

On May 21, the first Shramik Special train to the city from Tamil Nadu, arrived with only 59 workers while a couple of days back another such train had brought in 93 migrants from Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the SER has geared up to run two express and as many mail trains through Rourkela on the Howrah-Mumbai main line. SER Area Manager informed two Up trains and as many Down trains would have halt at Rourkela between 11 pm to 7 am. The trains are 02809/02810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail and 02833/02834 Ahmedabad-Howrah Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rourkela Municipal Corporation Odisha migrants COVID19 Coronavirus Odisha lockdown
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp