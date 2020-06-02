COVID-19 shutdown to stay on Puri's Jagannath temple till July 5

By Express News Service

PURI: Despite the Centre announcing opening of all religious institutions in Unlock Phase 1 that began on Monday, the Sri Jagannath temple at Puri will remain closed for devotees till July 5, when the annual Rath Yatra of the Trinity concludes with Niladri Bije.

After attending a review meeting on Snana Purnima arrangements here on Monday, chief administrator of the shrine Dr Krishan Kumar told mediapersons that the decision to close the temple till July 5 has been taken as the next three to four weeks will be most challenging in handling coronavirus. Decision to open the temple, which has been closed since March 20, will be taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in Odisha, he informed.

Kumar added that in wake of the recent spike in number of coronavirus cases in the State, it was decided that Snana Purnima and Rath Yatra of the deities would be held with a minimum number of servitors. "People can watch the festivals from the comfort of their homes as Information & PR department would telecast the proceedings live," Kumar said while appealing people not to come to Bada Danda during both Snana Purnima and Rath Yatra.

Every year, at least 15 lakh devotees participate in the Car Festival. The review meeting was attended by DIG (Central Range) Ashish Singh, Collector Balwant Singh and SP Umashankar Dash.

In the evening, the officials along with some members of the temple managing body met the Sankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati at Gobardhan Peeth and sought his guidance on organising the rituals without participation of devotees.

The temple body on Tuesday will observe the divine wedding of Goddess Rukmini and Lord Krishna at Jagannath temple, which is popularly known as Rukminiharan Ekadashi. The festival is an important one at the temple as Lord Jagannath is considered to be an incarnation of Lord Krishna. On Wednesday, Champak Dwadasi rituals would be conducted in the shrine.The temple chief administrator also invited the Sankaracharya for the Snana Purnima.