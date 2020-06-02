STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid graph climbs further up in Odisha

50 new positive cases in Kendrapara n 14 in Jagatsinghpur     17 in Berhampur

Coronavirus

The country's authorities declared a state of emergency in mid-March. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The State’s Covid-19 curve rose sharply on Monday with 156 new positive cases coming to fore. And the highest of 50 cases were reported from Kendrapara.

All of them are migrants who had returned from West Bengal, Bengaluru, Surat and Guwahati. Their samples had been collected over the last three days. While they had been lodged in quarantine centres, two were under home quarantine after completing seven-day isolation period in temporary quarantine centres (TMCs).

On the other hand, 14 new cases were detected in Jagatsinghpur district on the day. Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra informed that eight of the patients are from Kujang block, three from Tirtol and two belong to Nuagaon.

While seven had returned  from Maharashtra, three from Gujarat, two had come from Tamil Nadu, one each from Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. All were asymptomatic and had been isolated at TMCs.

Meanwhile, contract tracing of one of the patients who tested positive on Sunday revealed that he violated Covid-19 guidelines and visited public places instead of  isolating himself at home. He belongs to Talada village under Baramundali panchayat  of Balikuda block. He was under home quarantine after completing the seven-day  institutional quarantine period at the TMC set up at Baramunduli High School.

The patient was allowed to go for home quarantine on May 25. However, he went  around villages of Olasa, Nalara, Dasbatia, Ananatpur under Balikuda block, met people  and relatives, went to various shops and played with local youths. As he stayed alone  in his house, a neighbour visited him thrice every day with food. This apart, he had  come in contact with 37 other inmates at the TMC.He has been admitted to KIMS Covid Hospital.

There are 52 active cases in Jagatsinghpur district and the total tally stands at 82.Sarpanch of Baramundali panchayat, Niranjan Panda said Talada village has been  sanitised and steps are being taken to collect swab samples of people he came in  contact with.

Similarly, three new cases were reported in Bargarh. Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan informed that two of the cases were reported in Laumunda TMC and another patient was in home quarantine in Putukigrinjel village, all under Bijepur block.All the three have been admitted to Bargarh Covid Care Centre for treatment.

Jajpur sees highest recoveries in a day
Jajpur: Even as 11 coronavirus positive cases were detected in Jajpur on Monday, the  district also reported the highest single day recoveries on the day. At least 60 patients  of Jajpur recovered and were discharged from Covid-19 hospital, taking the recovery  tally to 239. Of the total 280 positive cases in the district, 41 are active.Collector Ranjan Kumar Das informed that all the new positive cases were reported  from quarantine centres - five from Dasarathapur block, three each from Dharmasala  and Korei blocks. One among them had returned from Dubai while the rest came back  from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Haryana.

