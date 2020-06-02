Hoteliers in Odisha seek revision of COVID-19 weekend shutdown

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government’s decision to allow hotels to function with limited capacity has triggered apprehensions about revival of the hospitality industry in the State.

Though Centre allowed reopening of hotels from June 8, the State on Monday allowed hotels to operate with upto 30 per and limited service of their restaurants to in-house guests. Besides, in 11 major districts, weekends would see a shutdown.

Hoteliers said the sector will bear further loss due to the decision that has been taken without taking hotel industry into confidence. Swosti Group CMD and chairman of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) JK Mohanty said operating hotels with such restrictions would only force them to bear further loss.

"If run with 30 per cent capacity, hotels won’t even be able to recover their AC and electricity bill," he said. The weekend shutdown will also severely affect the tourism business as the flow of visitors remains high mostly on Saturdays and Sundays.

Hotelier and Group Promoter of Pal Heights Satpal Singh said that hospitality sector has already been shattered by the pandemic and if such restrictions are imposed, it would be impossible for them to tide over the situation.

Meanwhile, the HRAO Chairman, who assured all cooperation and social distancing measures, urged the Government not to frame lockdown guidelines for the tourism and hospitality sector in line with manufacturing or other industries.