STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Hoteliers in Odisha seek revision of COVID-19 weekend shutdown

Though Centre allowed reopening of hotels from June 8, the State on Monday allowed hotels to operate with upto 30 per and limited service of their restaurants to in-house guests.

Published: 02nd June 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha chairman JK Mohanty greets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha chairman JK Mohanty greets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government’s decision to allow hotels to function with limited capacity has triggered apprehensions about revival of the hospitality industry in the State.

Though Centre allowed reopening of hotels from June 8, the State on Monday allowed hotels to operate with upto 30 per and limited service of their restaurants to in-house guests. Besides, in 11 major districts, weekends would see a shutdown.

Hoteliers said the sector will bear further loss due to the decision that has been taken without taking hotel industry into confidence. Swosti Group CMD and chairman of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) JK Mohanty said operating hotels with such restrictions would only force them to bear further loss.

"If run with 30 per cent capacity, hotels won’t even be able to recover their AC and electricity bill," he said. The weekend shutdown will also severely affect the tourism business as the flow of visitors remains high mostly on Saturdays and Sundays.

Hotelier and Group Promoter of Pal Heights Satpal Singh said that hospitality sector has already been shattered by the pandemic and if such restrictions are imposed, it would be impossible for them to tide over the situation.

Meanwhile, the HRAO Chairman, who assured all cooperation and social distancing measures, urged the Government not to frame lockdown guidelines for the tourism and hospitality sector in line with manufacturing or other industries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pal Heights Odisha hoteliers COVID19 Coronavirus Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha Odisha lockdown Hotels lockdown Odisha weekend lockdown
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp