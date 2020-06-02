Odia anthropologist Prof LK Mahapatra dies at 90

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Renowned anthropologist and former Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University Prof LK Mahapatra passed away here on Monday. He was 90. Mahapatra had served as the Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University in 1986 and Sambalpur University in 1989.

Born in Nilgiri block of Balasore district on October 29, 1929, Mahapatra completed his matriculation at MKC High School, Baripada in 1946 and graduation in Anthropology from Calcutta University in 1950.

He completed his PhD from Hamburg University in 1960. As the Head of Anthropology Department in Utkal, Mahapatra was the first person in the country to introduce teaching of South East Asia as a regular course in a varsity. He was the first person from Odisha to get UGC’s Highest Award for Social Sciences. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of Mahapatra.