State to monitor vulnerable groups

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, PK Mohapatra said the database of Non-Communicable Diseases will be used to track and check the status of people having such diseases.

Published: 02nd June 2020

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the Covid-19 case load is increasing with the return of migrant workers leaving people above 65 years and persons with comorbidities more vulnerable to Covid-19, their health status will be monitored daily.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said the Government will keep a regular track of the health of old-aged and persons with morbidities. Asha karmis, Anganwadi workers and ANMs will make door-to-door visits and monitor their health, he added.

“The database of such people prepared by the Centre has been shared with the State Government. The database will be upgraded and maintained by Health and Family Welfare department. Instruction has been issued for regular monitoring of vulnerable population,” he said.

The Government has restricted outdoor movement of people above the age of 65, children below 10, persons with co-morbidities and pregnant women, except for essential and health reasons, till August 31.
“The month of June will be very crucial as more number of people will return from outside which may enhance the spread of Covid-19. The decision to impose certain restrictions have been taken to bring down the chances of transmission,” Tripathy added.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, PK Mohapatra said the database of Non-Communicable Diseases will be used to track and check the status of people having such diseases. "An SOP is being prepared and it will be followed by village and ward-level monitoring committees which will report to State control room on a daily basis. They have been asked to monitor people from vulnerable groups without fail," he added.

