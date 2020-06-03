STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No let up in COVID-19 situation in Odisha

 A Six-year-old boy is among the 141 Covid-19 positive cases that were detected across the State on Tuesday.

A man caught in rain shields himself with a bag in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday I BISWANATH

By Express News Service

A Six-year-old boy is among the 141 Covid-19 positive cases that were detected across the State on Tuesday. The child was lodged in a temporary medical centre (TMC) along with his parents at Angul district. Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty said the boy and his parents had returned from Maharashtra on May 29 in a Shramik Special train and were under isolation at Angul block. While report of the child reached on the day, the swab sample reports of his parents are yet to arrive.

The Collector informed that the boy along with his mother will be shifted to Covid-19 hospital at Talcher. With this, the tally of coronavirus patients in the district has shot up to 27 of which, one belongs to Maharashtra. The patient was injured in a road mishap and later found coronavirus positive. Nuapada district, on the other hand, reported 22 new cases on the day. Collector Madhusmita Sahoo said fresh cases have been reported at Kampur TMC (1) in Boden block; Dabiri TMC (7), Nehena TMC (7), San Maheswar TMC (3) in Khariar block; Tarbod Sishu Mandir TMC (2) in Komna block and Khalna TMC (2) in Nuapada block.

All the returnees are between the age of 19 and 52 and had returned from Maharashtra except one from Andhra Pradesh. Fifteen of them were asymptomatic. Similarly, 10 cases were detected in Jajpur taking the district tally to 290. Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said all the new cases were reported from TMCs at Bari, Dasarathapur and Jajpur blocks. Four patients have travel history to Surat, 2 each had returned from Maharashtra and West Bengal and one each had returned from New Delhi and Karnataka, Das informed.

In Jagatsinghpur, another five positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed taking the total number of the affected in the district to 87. One among them is a driver employed at the SVM College TMC in Jagatsinghpur town. While Sambalpur reported only one case on the day, eight persons tested positive in Sundargarh district.

43 staff isolated Rourkela: At least 43 employees of a two-wheeler servicing centre at Vedvyas in Rourkela were taken into quarantine at the BPUT TMC on Monday evening after a mechanic tested positive. He had reported to work in the morning and left the centre when he received a message about his swab sample report. Subsequently, RMC authorities reached the servicing centre and took rest of the employees for quarantin

